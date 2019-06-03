CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A man was arrested at a Chandler car dealership Monday as he tried to return a damaged car that was reportedly involved in a hit and run collision earlier in the day on a Valley freeway.
Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman, Bart Graves, said Jake Austin Harmon, 27, was arrested by DPS troopers who were waiting for him at Big Two Toyota car dealership when he was returned his rental car.
Graves said Austin had been involved in an accident earlier in the day along the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near University Drive.
No one was hurt in the collision, said Graves, but one of the cars involved left the scene.
A driver who stayed on scene was able to get the license plate of the car as it was leaving the accident and he passed the information to the responding DPS troopers, said Graves.
Witnesses also told investigators that this particular car was going at, "a high rate of speed at the time," said Graves.
Harmon called the dealership telling them the car had been damaged and he was bringing it back to them. When Harmon arrived the front end of the car was extensively damaged.
He was arrested as soon as he pulled to the front of the showroom.
Harmon has been charged with DUI, criminal damage and failure to remain at the scene of a crash.
(2) comments
First thing that came to my mind was Jack A$$, where he returned the car all messed up. My favorite line from that was "I brought it back full"
There's not a scratch on it!
