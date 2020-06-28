GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A driver was arrested on Sunday evening after refusing to stop for troopers in Gilbert. The pursuit started on the Loop 202 Santan Freeway near Power Road.
The Department of Public Safety said the car was first reported to be traveling between lanes and collided with the median wall at on point on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway near Val Vista Road around 4:30 p.m.
Troopers ended up finding the driver just south of the US 60 where the Loop 202 becomes the Santan Freeway after he nearly collided with another vehicle and continued to drive across multiple lanes.
Troopers pursuing the suspect used a grappler, a device used to disable vehicles during a chase, to stop the car just west of the Loop 101 interchange. The driver was taken into custody without incident, DPS said.
At this time, it is unclear why the driver didn't initially stop for the troopers. The incident is under investigation.