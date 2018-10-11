GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has died after a rollover crash on Loop 101 and Bethany Home Road in Glendale early Thursday morning.
According to Trooper Kameron Lee with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, this was a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 4:45 a.m.
Lee said there was one person in the vehicle and that person has been pronounced dead.
The on-ramp at Bethany Home Road is blocked while DPS investigates.
Sadly, troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatality collision here. The on-ramp will be closed going into rush-hour. https://t.co/8tvJsmREfL— Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) October 11, 2018
