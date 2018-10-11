One person is dead after a rollover crash on Loop 101 at Bethany Home Road.

GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has died after a rollover crash on Loop 101 and Bethany Home Road in Glendale early Thursday morning.

According to Trooper Kameron Lee with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, this was a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 4:45 a.m.

Lee said there was one person in the vehicle and that person has been pronounced dead. 

The on-ramp at Bethany Home Road is blocked while DPS investigates. 

