PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 17 that happened south of Cordes Junction.
The incident occurred just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on southbound I-17 at milepost 256.
DPS said the crash involved a station wagon and a semi-truck.
The driver of the station wagon was airlifted to Honor Health Deer Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the semi-truck was also transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This was one of the two deadly crashes that occurred in the state this past weekend. Early Sunday morning, a wrong-way crash on Interstate 19, just south of Tucson left at least four people dead.
DPS director Col. Frank Milstead tweeted Sunday morning about the crashes, calling it "a horrific night for his troopers."
The toll impaired drivers take on our friends/family and neighbors. A horrific night for my Troopers. 6 fatalities a family of 4 killed & injured by WW driver & another WW driver stopped by a Trooper w/o a fatal ending. Be aware while driving you may need to save yourself.— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) May 5, 2019
