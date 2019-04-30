PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says a longtime supervisor in its crime lab has been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple weapon-related accessories and ammunition.
That employee, 52-year-old Todd Whittard, had been with DPS for 25 years. He was arrested at his home in Chandler.
Whittard had been assigned to oversee the Latent Prints and Firearms Unit within DPS. He now faces charges of theft, forgery and fraudulent schemes.
DPS announced Whittard's arrest at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.
"We all feel somewhat betrayed," said DPS director Col. Frank Milstead.
The investigation started with a tip in September 2018.
Milstead said a fellow employee noticed some suspicious activity, and brought Whittard's alleged actions to the attention of authorities.
According to the police report, the investigation revealed "numerous firearm magazines and accessories went missing."
According to DPS, Whittard would put the stolen items in his pocket or within a bag and take the items to his office. On the day of this arrest, he was seen taking stolen items from his office to his truck and leaving the DPS facility.
Milstead said following a long investigation, two search warrants were served Monday at his home in Chandler, and investigators recovered the items that had been taken.
Those items included magazines, ammunition, and other weapons accessories like scopes.
The police report states that "the total value of items Whittard removed from DPS was $575, the value of items he staged and concealed within his office was $965, for a combined value of $1,540."
“Every employee with the Department is held to the highest standards and levels of public trust. This department will not accept any employee’s breach of that trust and will take swift action to ensure those employees are dealt with appropriately,” said Milstead.
Whittard was booked into the Maricopa County Fourth Avenue Jail, but was released on bond around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He's due back in court May 14.
you would figure at 52 years old he would know better
POOF! There goes that 25 year pension!
