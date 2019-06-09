Generic crash
(Source: Associated Press)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Interstate 17 in Phoenix.

According to DPS, the crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m. on northbound I-17 and Camelback Road off-ramp.

At this time, the off-ramp is closed to traffic and injuries are unknown at this time.

No other details have been released at this time. 

Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story and latest traffic updates.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.