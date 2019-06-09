PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Interstate 17 in Phoenix.
According to DPS, the crash occurred just after 11:30 a.m. on northbound I-17 and Camelback Road off-ramp.
At this time, the off-ramp is closed to traffic and injuries are unknown at this time.
No other details have been released at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story and latest traffic updates.
I-17 NB at Camelback: The exit is closed due to a collision on the surface street. #phxtraffic— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 9, 2019
