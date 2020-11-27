BOUSE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirms that one of its troopers was involved in a shooting with homicide suspects from Nevada. It happened late Thursday afternoon near Bouse, Arizona, which is in La Paz County on the state's western edge.
DPS said no troopers were injured and three suspects were taken into custody. No other details about the incident near Bouse were immediately available.
According to Arizona's Family's sister station in Las Vegas, the suspects were involved in a shooting at a 7-Eleven outside of Henderson, Nevada, early Thanksgiving morning. One person was killed and four more were wounded. Bouse is about three hours southeast of Henderson.
While DPS says three suspects were taken into custody, KVVU says a man and a woman allegedly involved in the Henderson shooting were taken into custody following the trooper-involved shooting.
According to KVVU, investigators believe the suspects are connected to a series of shootings. Before the shooting at the 7-Eleven, Henderson police received reports that suspects were driving around the city randomly firing at citizens with no apparent motive.
A DPS spokesman said the agency hoped to release more information about the shooting near Bouse, which is about two hours west of Phoenix, on Friday.