TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has canceled the missing person advisory for teen from Mexico who was thought to be in Arizona or California.
DPS received a request for help from Amber Alert Mexico, which said 13-year-old Valeria Luna Millanes of Nuevo Leon, Mexico, was taken by her mother in June 2020 with permission from the father.
Valeria and her sister, who is now of legal age, were supposed to return to Nuevo Leon in December 2020. They did not.
DPS said Saturday morning that its alert for Valeria was canceled, but did not provide any other information.