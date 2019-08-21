DPS Border Strike Force busts Tolleson chop shop

TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Border Strike Force Bureau says it dismantled a chop shop in Tolleson and arrested the man behind it.
James M. Zavala, 46, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail for 10 counts of theft of means of transportation and one count of owning/operating a chop shop.
During the investigation by the Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF,) officials got a tip that led to the the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Detectives recovered five Ford pickup trucks, a 2003 Mercedes sedan, a 2017 Honda motorcycle, a CAT construction truck, two box trailers, an engine, and miscellaneous vehicle parts.
“We see stolen vehicles being used to commit other serious crimes,” said Captain P. Etnire a VTTF commander. “The success of this search warrant resulted from a tip, and so we encourage people to report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or to the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center (ACTIC).”
You can submit a tip either online or by called the 24-hour hotline -- (877) 2-SAVEAZ (877-272-8329). You may remain anonymous.
The VTTF is a joint effort by city, county, and state law-enforcement agencies fund in part by an annual grant from the Arizona Automobile Theft Authority.