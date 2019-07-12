PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its beloved four-legged employees.
DPS K9 "Ax" died on July 8 following a brief illness.
The noble dog was part of the DPS "Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit."
The six-year-old Czech Shepard and his handler had been certified as an explosive detection canine team since February 2016.
Their work included firearms detection, bomb threat investigations, security details and public outreach.
Ax had been diagnosed with his illness in June. He died Monday evening with his handler by his side.
DPS tweeted Friday:
"We’re deeply saddened to announce the death of AZDPS #K9 Ax. As part of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, Ax quietly & diligently served all AZ citizens. Ax & his handler made an outstanding team with their work in bomb threat response and much more. He will be sorely missed."
