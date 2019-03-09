Police lights

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a man was found dead in a car near Interstate 10 in Goodyear Saturday morning.

Officials say the victim is a 67-year-old man.

DPS said they got a call just after 8 a.m. about the incident near eastbound I-10 and Litchfield Road.

At this time, DPS investigators say they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.

But officials do not believe a collision was involved. They say the man's death could simply be a medical issue.

 

(4) comments

AZFlyer
AZFlyer

They all live on the East side and have never looked at a map. To them everything on the far side of Phoenix is Glendale.

Wayne kenoff
Wayne kenoff

Since when is the I-10 anywhere near glendale?

TRUMP supporter
TRUMP supporter

Since when is eastbound I 10 and Litchfield road in Glendale? Maybe Goodyear or Avondale but don't think Glendale.Bad guess . Hope DPS didn't say Glendale as they are the experts.

nuusmaan
nuusmaan

It's Goodyear. The copy writer probably got mixed up.

