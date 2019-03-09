GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after a body was found in a vehicle near Interstate 10 in Glendale Saturday morning.
DPS said they got a call just after 8 a.m. near eastbound I-10 and Litchfield Road.
At this time, DPS said they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
(3) comments
They all live on the East side and have never looked at a map. To them everything on the far side of Phoenix is Glendale.
Since when is the I-10 anywhere near glendale?
Since when is eastbound I 10 and Litchfield road in Glendale? Maybe Goodyear or Avondale but don't think Glendale.Bad guess . Hope DPS didn't say Glendale as they are the experts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.