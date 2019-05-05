TUCSON (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way crash in southern Arizona Saturday night left at least four people dead, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
The incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. on northbound I-19 near milepost 46, near Tubac, which is south of Tucson.
DPS said the a gray Chevy Camaro driving the wrong-way collided head-on with a Nissan Sentra.
The wrong-way driver, a 52-year-old woman died at the scene.
DPS added that a mother and three sons were inside the second vehicle.
The mother and two of her sons died from their injuries.
The third son was airlifted to Banner UMC with life-threatening injuries.
Col. Frank Milstead tweeted Sunday morning that six people were killed over the weekend.
DPS said the investigation is ongoing.
The toll impaired drivers take on our friends/family and neighbors. A horrific night for my Troopers. 6 fatalities a family of 4 killed & injured by WW driver & another WW driver stopped by a Trooper w/o a fatal ending. Be aware while driving you may need to save yourself.— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) May 5, 2019
(5) comments
I see they updated the story with a time when it happened.
Way to go AZ!! You can even manage to kill people driving the wrong way..during the day!! DEAN, strange as it sounds, AZ has some of the toughest DUI laws. The PROBLEM is the large segment of AZ's population, regardless of color, that partake in EXCESSIVE consumption, combined with AZ's almost worship-like attitude towards drinking and "happy hour". And you can throw in the full liquor assortment at every corner circle K, and walmart. Most people don't think anything about that last point...but in most states, you will not find a fully stocked liquor store in every gas station.
Que descansen en paz
When are the judges in this state going to start jailing drunks? If the idiot wrong way driver had shot at someone they would be in jail for years but you can bet this guy had been stopped for drunk driving many times before.
You don't need a license to physically drive. Just the will to do it.
