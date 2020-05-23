GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- At least one person is dead after multiple car crashes in north Glendale Saturday night, according to the Department of Public Safety.
The first incident was a rollover collision that happened around 9:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Loop 101, near 75th Avenue. DPS said no one was injured in this collision.
Behind the first incident, at 67th Avenue, another crash occurred that led to the death of at least one person. Allegedly multiple people ran from the scene of the crash. Despite conflicting reports that no suspects are outstanding, DPS says authorities are still searching for those who fled.
The multiple crashes have closed Loop 101 westbound at 67th Avenue, according to ADOT. Drivers can expect delays and should seek alternate routes. Traffic is being allowed to reenter the freeway at 75th Avenue. There is no estimated time for when westbound lanes will be reopened.
*UPDATE* *CLOSURE*Loop 101 is now CLOSED westbound at 67th Ave due to this crash.Expect delays and seek an alternate route like Interstate 10.Traffic can reenter the freeway at 75th Ave.There is no estimated time to reopen Loop 101 WB at 67th Ave.#phxtraffic #Loop101 pic.twitter.com/KIhQcg3vTf— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 24, 2020