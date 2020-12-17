PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5 ) -- Detectives with the Fugitive Apprehension Unit (FAU) have found and arrested a Phoenix woman accused of child sex crimes.
According to the Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Jamie Lynn Johnson was arrested Thursday. Phoenix police were looking for Johnson, who was wanted in connection to a case for sex crimes involving a child.
Johnson was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on three counts of sexual conduct with a minor.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Phoenix police for additional information regarding Johnson's case and will update this story as new details become available.