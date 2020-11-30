PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Detectives with the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) have rescued a 15-year-old girl in Phoenix from prostitution, and have arrested three people in connection with the case.
DPS says on the night of Saturday, Oct. 3, an Arizona State Gang Task Force detective noticed a teen girl who appeared to be working with prostitutes on a street in west Phoenix.
The detective watched the girl speak to a driver through his car window and then get into the car. The car then started to drive away. The detective followed and pulled over the driver. The girl immediately got out of the car and tried to leave the area, but the detective stopped her.
The driver, identified as 44-year-old Todd Glamann of Chandler, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 20. He was charged with one count of taking a child for prostitution, a Class 4 felony.
DPS says Glamann was allegedly going to pay the girl to have sex with him. Investigators also learned the victim was a 15-year-old runaway from Glendale and was being forced to work as a prostitute for an unknown man.
Detectives later identified the man as 25-year-old Larry Darnell Williams of Phoenix. DPS says the teen was required to provide Williams $3,000 per night.
Investigators also learned Williams held the teen against her will at his apartment. Williams also assaulted and forced the teen to have sex with him.
DPS says a woman, 26-year-old Tainisha Haynes of Phoenix, was also at the apartment and allegedly helped Williams prostitute the victim. In addition, DPS says Haynes forced the teen to sell drugs.
Detectives arrested Williams and Haynes on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Williams faces the following charges:
- Taking a child for prostitution (Class 4 felony)
- Child sex trafficking (Class 2 felony)
- Sexual exploitation of a minor (Class 2 felony)
- Kidnapping (Class 2 felony)
- Sexual assault (Class 2 felony)
- Sexual abuse (Class 2 felony)
And Haynes faces the charges listed below:
- Taking a child for prostitution (Class 4 felony)
- Child sex trafficking (Class 2 felony)
- Sexual exploitation of a minor (Class 2 felony)
- Kidnapping (Class 2 felony)
- Sexual assault (Class 2 felony)
- Sexual abuse (Class 2 felony)
The 15-year-old victim is now in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.