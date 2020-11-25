PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety arrested a man wanted in connection to child sex crimes.
According to DPS, detectives with the AZDPS Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested 54-year-old Enrique Valiente in Phoenix on Tuesday.
Valiente was wanted by Phoenix police in connection with two child sex crime investigations, with involves multiple victims.
Details surrounding the crimes are unknown at this time. Arizona's Family has reached out to authorities for more information.
Valiente was booked into jail on eight counts of sexual conduct with a minor, three counts of sexual abuse and one count of child molestation.