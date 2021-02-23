MARANA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Department of Public Safety troopers took two men into custody after making a big drug bust during a traffic stop last Wednesday night.
A trooper stopped a vehicle heading west on Interstate 10 near Marana on Feb. 17. DPS says the trooper's canine detected something during the stop, which led to a search of the vehicle. During the investigation, authorities found over 69 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the vehicle. DPS did not say where the drugs were found in the vehicle.
The driver, 34-year-old Adolfo Veliz, and 23-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, both from Phoenix, were arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on felony charges.