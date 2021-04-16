PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety said they were forced to release over a dozen undocumented immigrants in Chandler on Friday morning due to a lack of federal assistance.
According to DPS, a trooper stopped a van for a traffic violation in the area of Interstate 10 and Ray Road in Chandler at about 6:15 a.m. When the trooper made contact with the driver, a US Citizen, they discovered 17 undocumented immigrants inside the van.
DPS said they requested assistance from ICE and U.S. Border Patrol to take custody of the individuals but both agencies declined the request. The trooper who stopped the vehicle impounded the vehicle and were "forced" to release the undocumented immigrants. Arizona's Family reached out to ICE for a statement and more information.
The traffic stop got the attention of Gov. Doug Ducey who took to Twitter to express his concern.
The Biden/Harris administration needs to get its head out of the sand when it comes to the crisis at our border. This lack of action defies all logic, and flies in the face of the law. 1/ https://t.co/Y5xUO0aQCi— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 16, 2021
This immigration stop happened less than a mile away from a hotel where ICE is housing some migrants. While the two scenes are very close to each other they are not related.