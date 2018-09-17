A 34-year-old man is behind bars after nearly sideswiping a trooper's vehicle and then almost hitting another trooper while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Phoenix.
Sgt. Trevor Graff with the Arizona Department of Public Safety says around 2:15 a.m., he was in the area of Seventh Avenue and McDowell Road attempting to locate a vehicle driving recklessly.
As he neared the Interstate 17, a vehicle traveling in the other direction almost sideswiped his patrol car at approximately 100 mph.
“He probably missed the side of my patrol car by 3 feet,” he says. "Afterward, when you look back at it, you think, yeah, that was pretty close."
Graff says he tried to pull over the vehicle but the suspect fled.
DPS maintained visual of the suspect without pursuing him until the suspect went into a neighborhood.
Graff says troopers were trying to get the man out of the vehicle but he would not cooperate. Troopers placed spike strips in front of the vehicle in case he fled and then unsuccessfully deployed a Taser after he continued to not cooperate.
Graff says the suspect took off again, nearly striking a trooper. However, the trooper jumped out of the way.
The suspect then fled to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road where he entered his home.
After a short while, DPS approached the home and the suspect surrendered himself without incident.
It is not clear what charges the suspect, who has yet to be identified, will face at this time.
