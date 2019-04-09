BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An 8-year-old girl was flown to a hospital in critical condition after she fell out of a moving vehicle on Interstate 10 in Buckeye overnight, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Emergency crews found the 8-year-old girl unresponsive in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Miller Road around 11:50 p.m. Monday, according to Capt. Tommy Taylor with the City of Buckeye Fire-Medical-Rescue Department.
Taylor said the girl had several cuts and bruises. Firefighters reported that they did not see a vehicle stopped near her location.
DPS said the girl was moving inside the minivan when the sliding door on the passenger side opened and she fell out. The Nissan Quest minivan driver stopped several hundred yards from where the girl fell, according to radio traffic.
"A subject involved called in. They advised that the child fell out of a door that opened. They're going to be about 500 meters away from the scene," a dispatcher relayed over the radio.
Criminal defense attorney Benjamin Taylor said there is a chance the parents could face criminal charges for neglect or child abuse, depending on what happened inside the vehicle.
Under Arizona law, child safety seats are required for kids under the age of 5. Between the ages of 5 and 7, the requirement hinges on a child's height; kids under 4 feet, 9 inches must be in a booster seat. Arizona does not take a child's weight into consideration.
Once a child reaches the age of 8, like the girl in this case, they are no longer required to be in a booster seat regardless of height. Still, AAA and other safety groups recommend that parents of children under 4-foot-9 adhere to the booster seat guidelines.
"Because the child is 8 years old, they weren't required to be in a booster seat, but they're still required to be in a seat belt and safely strapped in," said Taylor. "If the parents didn't have their child in a seat belt, these parents could be subject to criminal endangerment or child abuse, if they were the cause of their child being hurt."
The 8-year-old was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition. Eastbound I-10 was closed briefly while the medical helicopter landed and transported the girl. DPS said on Tuesday evening the girl is in serious condition.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is actively investigating the incident.
I was just coming home on I-10 getting ready to head north on the 101 and I looked over and saw a young child STANDING in between the seats laughing it up with her mother driving! Made me sick!
Remember this fact for Arizona Drivers! If you have a 3 year old child and they're in the cab of your truck, they MUST BE in a car seat and seat belts. Or, legally they can be loose walking around in the bed of that SAME Pickup truck!
Most likely, the little girl was sitting un-restrained in the back of a pickup truck.
Definitely more to this story.
Too many drugs in the backseat along with smuggling children. Something’s bound to happen. Build that wall
How can a 8 year old just fall out of a moving vehicle? Stupid parents not paying attention to their kids!!!!
