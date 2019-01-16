PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A 13-year-old boy is dead after a rollover crash on the Loop 101 in northeast Phoenix on Wednesday night.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the gray sedan drifted onto the right shoulder, rolled over and collided with a message board on the eastbound side of Loop 101 near 64th Street.
The 13-year-old boy, who was initially reported as a 10-year-old by the Phoenix Fire Department, was in the rear passenger seat and died at the hospital.
The driver, a 44-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
Eastbound Loop 101 was closed between 64th Street and Scottsdale Road while the Arizona Department of Public Safety conducted an investigation. It has since reopened.
Westbound lanes were unaffected.
The boy's identity is being withheld by DPS.
No further details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.