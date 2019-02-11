GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Dozens of people gathered outside Glendale Police Department Headquarters late Monday afternoon to “protest cruel and unjustified police brutality.”
The event stems from recently released video of a Glendale police officer using his Taser on a man nearly a dozen times during a traffic stop in July 2016. Glendale police suspended Officer Matt Schneider for 30 working hours (three days) in connection with the incident.
On Friday, Arizona’s Family learned that Johnny Wheatcroft, the man who was repeatedly tased, and his wife, Anya Chapman, have filed a federal lawsuit. Their two kids were in the car at the time and saw everything.
Arizona's Family also obtained Schneider's body-cam video of the incident.
According to Glendale police, Schneider and Officer Mark Lindsey learned that the driver of the vehicle did not have a license and asked Wheatcroft, who was in the front passenger seat, to identify himself. He declined.
“Contrary to the Glendale police officers’ statements, Mr. Wheatcroft was not legally required to produce his identification,” Wheatcroft’s lawyer, Marc Victor, said during a news conference Monday afternoon.
Glendale police said in a news release that Wheatcroft did not cooperate with the officers and reached “beneath the seat into the backpack and about the vehicle in the area between the seat and the console.”
According to Glendale police, the officers tried to “remove Mr. Wheatcroft from the vehicle [but he] “continued to argue, yell and physically resist the officers’ control holds.”
Victor disputes that.
“At all times, Mr. Wheatcroft was compliant, and he did not resist arrest,” Victor said. “After being handcuffed, Mr. Wheatcroft was then slammed on to the ground and kicked in the testicles, and then repeatedly tased.”
Victor said there were several officers on the scene when it happened.
“None of them acted to prevent this incident,” he said Monday.
According to Victor, Wheatcroft was tased 11 times, “including once in the testicles after his pants were intentionally pulled down.”
Glendale released another video of the event recording by a surveillance camera some distance away.
Wheatcroft was charged with aggravated assault on an officer and resisting arrest; he was held in jail for about two months before the prosecutor requested those charges be dismissed.
“Mr. Wheatcroft, his wife Anya, and their children remain traumatized by this event,” Victor said, explaining that he expected the lawsuit -- which was filed in 2017, a year after the incident -- to go to trial.
In addition to compensation, Victor said Wheatcroft and his family want Glendale police to fire Schneider and arrest him for assault.
They also want a civilian review board to oversee investigations in allegations of police misconduct.
“Arizonans of all walks of life are asking that people remain vigilant and engage in an active role to combat the militarization of police, abuses of power, and violations of human rights here in our state in 2019 and beyond,” reads a news release about the planned protest and rally.
(6) comments
Perhaps the family may realize that this 10 minutes of nothing but abuses on all levels they endured will make them multi millionaires through such exposure. Weed or smoke out such injustices, one by one.
I would like to know what was in the car between the console and the bag he kept going for. If it was drugs or a weapon I would have a hard time feeling sorry for him. Hopefully all of at that information will be disclosed to the public.
Obviously these deadbeats don’t have jobs. Welfare pukes.
No matter what character trait, economical background, or any different variable a person or family has NEVER ever gives anyone the right to abuse the person or family. Keep your bias to yourself and wonder why the development of Hitler and White slave masters murdered Jews and Negros and dont forget to put on your white Halloween outfit while reminding everyone of your level of supremacy.
Saw the video. I did not see if the girl popped the one cop or not but the guy that got tazed did nothing that I could see wrong. Sure, he kicked his feet (at nothing) in pain after being tazed the 3rd or 4th time. Based on what this looks like, cop should have gotten fired. The others should have taken control when this guy's anger obviously got in the way of him performing his duty. I love cops, love to have them on the streets but bad and scared cops need off the force. This is an example of that in my opinion.
Agree Justin, most police and people of such authority are really good people, but sadly there are the few bad applies that get away with these kinds of atrocities. The other staff did not intervene because probably of their fear of their superior while realizing their own assertion could cause them harm. As to why the term whistleblower came into legislation that is protected by law.
