PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - About 100 protesters surrounded the intersection of 39th and Southern avenues, days after the City of Phoenix announced a plan to install a HAWK crosswalk.
"We just don't want anybody else to get hurt out here, it's too much," Jennifer Pulley said.
Pulley's husband lost his leg in a motorcycle crash at the intersection in September 2017. He helped organize the protest with several members of the American Legion, which is located at this intersection.
"It's really awesome, but it's all for nothing if nothing gets done. I pulled in the parking lot today and saw all the bikes and I almost cried because these are our brothers and sisters and we support each other for everything, and just seeing the support is just tremendous," Pulley said.
Many other members of the community joined the protest and said they've been trying to get a crosswalk put in for years.
"No one cares. We're all human too, it doesn't matter where we're from, we matter," said one protester.
Family members of 37-year-old Angela Innes, who died while crossing the street in late November stood next to her memorial during the protest.
The brother of 60-year-old Manuel Villa Verde, who was killed at the intersection last week, held a sign that said, "How many have to die?"
"We need a crosswalk, we need lights, we need something. We need everything, a roundabout, something. We need something done," Steve Villa Verde said.
On Friday, City of Phoenix spokeswoman Monica Hernandez said that the Street Transportation Department is designing a concept for a HAWK crosswalk for the intersection and will be accelerating the process. Hernandez said they are also looking into other safety improvements, like street lighting and a sidewalk with easy access to the nearby bus stops.
However, people who live in that area say they won't believe it until they see it.
"It's their city, wouldn't they want their city safe?" Pulley asked.
Hernandez said the City is looking forward to hearing input from the residents on what they would like to see at the intersection. Details about the public input opportunities have not been announced.
If they use them great but I've seen more people "Jaywalking" within 50 feet of a Crosswalk or lighted intersection than I see using them.
This can't be done overnight, not sure why these people are still protesting. The city said they want to interview residents for possible additional safety measures, maybe they shouldn't so they can get that light/signal installed and the crosswalk painted sooner! Next we'll be reading where one of these protesters has been hit because they are out there.
I suppose I didn't read the several news stories over the past week correctly. They said the city was putting a crosswalk at that intersection. why are they protesting demanding one?
As a taxpayer, I find this crosswalk a frivolous waste of money!! Why won't anybody think of the taxpayers?!!
As a taxpayer, I find this crosswalk a good use of taxpayer money.
