Dozens of 'Vote Anywhere' locations set up around town for early voters

PHOENIX (3TV/ CBS 5) - The election is just a few weeks away. Do you know where to cast your vote?
Many folks don't realize that they can avoid the lines on election day and cast their ballots now or anytime before Nov. 6.
Just visit one of the numerous "Vote Anywhere" centers set up around the Valley.
Each location will be equipped with check-in terminals.
To expedite check-in, please bring one of the following items:
- A valid Arizona driver license or nonoperating identification or
- A Maricopa County Voter ID card
- If you do not have one of these items, click here to obtain a digital Voter ID card.
Right now, there are seven locations set up where you can vote between now and October 26.
There are 15 locations where you will be able to cast your ballot between Oct. 27 and Oct. 30.
Dozens more locations will open their doors to voters between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2.
And voters can choose from numerous locations on election day itself. There are even "emergency locations" set up.
Here is a link to a map of the "Vote Anywhere" centers across the Valley:
https://recorder.maricopa.gov/pdf/GeneralElection2018VoteCenterMap.pdf
An "interactive" map can be found HERE.
You can also find out all your election and voting information from the County Recorder's Office website.
(1) comment
Why everyone doesn't use a mail in ballot escapes me...
