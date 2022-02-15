CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Chandler Police said in the last two and a half weeks, they've had more than 60 criminal damage incidents. Just last night, 13 more people woke up to their vehicles vandalized.

"Every incident, in this case, has a value of roughly $1,000 in damage," said Sgt. Jason McClimans, the public information officer for the Chandler Police Department.

The recent string of vandalism occurred in a neighborhood south of Chandler Boulevard and between Cooper and Gilbert Roads.

"They came knocking on our door probably like 6, 6:30 something like that," said Belen Donan.

Donan said her son's car had its back window smashed out, and there was also damage to the front windshields. "He stated to the cop that about 1 o'clock in the morning he heard a big bang but didn't think that it was anything; he thought something fell inside."

Another neighbor down the road, who did not want to be identified, said his daughter and grandson's vehicles would need some costly repairs. "When she got in the car, she looked in the rearview mirror and saw that her back window was damaged," he said. "It wasn't so bad they did one window, but to do both windows is stupid."

Chandler Police said they don't have any suspect description yet and hope people come forward if they saw something or if their surveillance cameras picked up any suspicious activity.

"We haven't been able to catch the license plate or anything that was able to point to a certain individual or individuals in this case; that's why we're asking for extra help," said Sgt. McClimans.

Chandler Police are also urging everyone to report if their vehicle was damaged. "Always report crimes, so we have that information," said Sgt. McClimans. "And we always push, see something say something; give us a call if something's suspicious, and if you have video surveillance, please share that with us. Even if you don't think it's essential, it might be important for these cases, and we're asking for that."