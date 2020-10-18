PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Sick of political signs? One Phoenix homeowner can't get enough. The owner of a house near 12th Street and Thomas Road has allowed her front yard to become the site of an art installation called the “Monument of the Unelected.”
The creation in the Coronado district features almost 60 campaign signs of all the presidential and VP candidates who have lost their elections.
Artist Nina Katchadourian created the exhibition for the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art’s (SMoCA's) 10th anniversary exhibition Seriously Funny. According to the SMoCA website,"the work’s temporary nature calls attention to our short-term collective political memory."
The artist said she got the idea when she visited the Phoenix area in 2008. "I became fixated on the election signs that sprouted on front lawns, in vacant lots, or at busy intersections," Katchadourian says on her website. "These markers tend to crop up only during a limited time window before an election. Once the elections are over, some of those names fade into obscurity whereas others become inscribed in history."
Look closely and you'll see some modern signs (think McCain/Palin and Bush/Quayle) as well as historical signs (think Adams in ’92! -1792 that is- and Re-elect Herbert Hoover: Prohibition, Optimism.)
SMoCa says the artwork honors what "could have been," and "reminds us of the huge role advertising plays in election campaigns today."
"This is the path not taken," said homeowner Carrie Tovar. "This is the path the U.S. did not take."
"At the moment when the country is deeply preoccupied with a major national election, Monument to the Unelected presents a view, and a reminder, of the country’s collective political road not taken," the SMoCA website states.
And the art installation does not play favorites or take sides. It's not about politics; it's about art. "No political bias at all," says Tovar.
The art installation is located at 2506 North 13th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85006 in the yard of a private residence, near the cross streets of Thomas Road and 12th Street. It will be on display through Dec. 3.