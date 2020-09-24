PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- What began as a peaceful candlelight vigil Thursday evening turned into an uneasy protest and march through the streets of Phoenix.
The vigil was organized to call attention to the deaths of Breonna Taylor and Dion Johnson, who both died at the hands of law enforcement. Prosecutors in both cases determined the shootings were justified. Now, many are demanding justice in their deaths. "We want to be seen and we want to be heard and we are not okay with some of the decisions that have been made earlier this week," said one attendee.
But later in the evening, the candlelight vigil turned into a march, as 80 to 100 people took to the streets, calling for justice.
Police in riot gear set up barricades in the area. Officers told protesters on loudspeakers to get out of the streets or they would be subject to arrest. Many protesters carried black umbrellas. When we asked why, we were told they were not only for privacy and security, but for protection in case of pepper balls or spray.
Dion Johnson was shot and killed by a DPS trooper on May 25 near Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard. On Monday, Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel on Monday declined to pursue criminal charges against the trooper in connection with Johnson's death.
Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her Louisville home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, however, said the investigation showed the officers announced themselves before entering.
Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for nationwide protests that have drawn attention to entrenched racism and demanded police reform.