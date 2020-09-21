PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- About 100 people gathered at the Arizona State Capitol Monday evening to honor the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The Supreme Court Justice died at age 87 on Friday.

Speakers shared how Ginsburg personally impacted their life. Many of them said they wouldn't be where they are today without her lifelong advocacy fighting for women's rights. At one point, mourners took a moment of silence for 87 seconds, in honor of the number of years she was alive.

Susan Edwards, who was at the vigil, said she has been a pilot for 30 years. She shared how it wasn't easy breaking into the industry as a woman. Edwards said she owes her career to Ginsburg who fought for equality in the workplace. "Her legacy is all of us. As I was speaking to my four boys today, I said you should understand, I stand on her shoulders and you stand on my shoulders. It is a pyramid and you owe her just as much intellectual debt as I do,"said Edwards.

Many held signs that read, "She brought us this far, now it is our turn," with people vowing to keep her legacy alive and continue fighting for equality and justice.