TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dozens of residents at an apartment complex were evacuated from their homes overnight after a U-Haul truck struck the building's utility lines, according to the Tempe Police Department.
Police said a U-Haul was attempting to enter the apartment complex's parking garage near Rio Salado Parkway and Ash Avenue, but the vehicle was too large to make the clearance. It ended up colliding with the bottom of the parking garage and hit utility lines including gas and water.
[WATCH: Tempe residents evacuated for broken utility lines]
A hanging sign indicated the clearance height at the entrance of the parking garage, however, police said they are not sure whether the driver of the U-Haul observed the sign prior to attempting to enter.
The Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department, along with the Tempe Police Department and APS, responded to the scene around 2 a.m.
Police said residents in one of the apartment buildings were evacuated as a precaution and a crisis response team is working with the apartment's management to aid resident with any services required.
David Celaya was asleep when the fire alarms started going off and headed outside.
"We see the group of people out here and we ended up running into the police. They went in and they started looking around and I guess there's a gas leak," he said. "They said 'you can't go back into the building.'"
A fire captain on scene said residents impacted are allowed to return to their apartments, however, they will have no utilities until repairs are complete.
Several residents told Arizona's Family they will seek other places to stay until the situation is resolved.
Police added they do not believe impairment is a factor with the U-Haul driver and no injuries have been reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
