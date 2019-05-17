MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- Fires crews in Mesa battled a first-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday night.
Dozens of residents had to be evacuated.
"I just started knocking on every single window in the bottom level, telling them to get out," said resident Andy Engen said. "It was crazy."
The flames broke out around 10 p.m. at the Terra Vida apartments near Broadway and Dobson roads.
At least 20 units were called to the scene to fight the blaze. Fire crews from the Tempe Fire Department also helped fight the blaze.
"I've never seen this many fire, medical, police officers in one area," said Engen.
Flames were visible in the windows of some of the units, and smoke could be seen rising above the complex.
"I would say the flames were at least 30 feet high," said Engen. I've never seen flames that high before."
Fire officials say up to six units were affected.
No injuries were reported.
There's no word yet on the cause.
Working apartment fire at 150 S. Roosevelt at an apartment complex near Broadway and Dobson. Information pending upon arrival of public information officer. No reports of injuries.— Mesa (Arizona) Fire & Medical Dept (@MesaFireDept) May 18, 2019
