PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dozens of people are being held while police are investigating a possible cockfighting ring in west Phoenix on Sunday.
The Arizona Humane Society said workers were called out to the area near 27th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 11 a.m. to help out the Phoenix Police Department.
AHS said there are at least 150 animals on the premises, including roosters, hens, rabbits and dogs.
"We're anticipating probably finding more animals as well than the 150 that we've already counted," said Tracey Miiller with the Arizona Humane Society.
Officials said there was evidence of cockfighting, including tools for fighting.
"There is also a cockfighting pit in there that is used for fighting and the large amount of roosters that have been transported here in individual carrying crates or crates or wooden boxes," said Miiller.
Officers have detained 27 people for questioning, AHS said.
AHS said it wouldn't have found out about the suspect cockfighting ring if police didn't show up to the place on an unrelated call.
"This ring is really sophisticated," said Miiller. "They do a really good job of keeping their business private."
AHS said there are about 65 roosters, about 50 hens, a guinea hen, two dogs, four rabbits, a mother duck and about 11 ducklings.
Miiller said there will be a hold on the animals while they get tested and once that's over, they will be adopted out or sent to farms.
