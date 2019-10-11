SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - More than 100 people gathered at Surprise Park Friday night to remember a 6-year-old boy who was killed in a crash earlier this week.
On Tuesday night around 8 p.m., Rayden Ginsburg and his two babysitters were crossing the street near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Police say when the light cycled to red, a pickup truck continued through the intersection and hit all three of them. Rayden was taken to the hospital but died the next day.
"It's been a nightmare. It's a nightmare I want to wake up from but I know I can't because he's not going to be back," said Rebecca Ginsburg, Rayden's mother.
Family and friends who attended the candlelight vigil wore blue for his favorite color, and Batman clothing for his favorite superhero.
Dozens of strangers who were enjoying the night at the park also came by to pay their respects. His mom said that was the sort of impact he had on people--he wanted to be everyone's friend.
"If he could be silly and make you smile, he would do it. If you were sad, he would give you the biggest--as he would call them, 'squeeze hugs' and they were the best," Rebecca said.
Rebecca also wanted to share a message with other parents.
"It doesn't matter about the fits, let them throw them. It doesn't matter if they color on the wall or the hand prints are on the walls, leave them there. It doesn't matter about the dirty clothes of paint from school or anything. Cherish those moments. Hug your babies, tuck them in, read them another bedtime story, get them another cup of water, let them go potty one more time, let them lay on you, cuddle them until their heart is content."
The two babysitters were also seriously injured in the collision.
Police say the pickup driver stayed at the scene and they were able to determine that impairment was not a factor.
The investigation is ongoing.
