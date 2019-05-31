PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Downtown Phoenix is about to get its first urgent care center.
Banner Urgent Care is set to open June 3 at 1st N. Central Ave. That site is at the northwest corner of First and Washington streets, just off the Valley Metro Light Rail line.
The new urgent care facility is scheduled to be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. The center will offer treatment for non-life threatening conditions, including cold and flu, eye and throat infections, fevers, skin rashes, and sprains, strains and lacerations. X-ray and pharmacy services will also be offered.
Banner officials say the move comes as a growing number of people, including students at Arizona State University’s downtown Phoenix campus, find a home in the area.
Appointments can be made by calling 602-255-7650 or through urgentcare.bannerhealth.com.
