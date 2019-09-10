PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fry’s the latest addition to Downtown, a shiny new Fry's Food Store is scheduled to open on Wednesday, October 23 at 8:00 a.m.
The store is a 67,000 square-foot full-service grocery store located at CityScape’s Block 23 high-rise, at the intersection of First and Jefferson streets in downtown Phoenix.
Customers can expect a lot of the same amenities that other Fry's grocery stores have: a pharmacy, Starbucks, deli, bakery, online ordering, delivery, and curbside pick-up. Fry's also announced that the downtown store would have a sushi station with grab-and-go rolls and that Chompie's would have an area inside with sliders, sandwiches, including the Reuben, soups, breakfast items, and pre-packed meals.
This will be the first major grocery store in downtown Phoenix.