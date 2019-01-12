GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Glendale was aglow Saturday night as "Glendale Glitter and Glow" took over the streets.
Some 80,000 people were expected to flock to Glendale to take in the more than 20 hot air balloons and 1.6 million LED lights.
The celebration took place throughout 16 blocks of historic Downtown Glendale.
A highlight for visitors was specially-shaped balloons, as well as mass glows, in which the balloon pilots fired the balloons all at once to create an illuminating spectacle.
The dazzling scene of vibrant glowing colors and twinkling lights, combined with musical performances and delicious food and beverages is always a feast for the senses.
Admission was free and shuttles were available from Glendale Community College
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.