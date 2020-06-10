PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Hundreds of people living in central Phoenix have been without power for hours this morning because of a downed power line.
The pole in the area of 16th Street and Thomas went down shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday. A car reportedly hit it, but details about that crash were not immediately available.
16th Street is closed from Osborn to Indianola, due to a power pole that was knocked down during a non-injury collision early this morning. pic.twitter.com/blrRfnFgkS— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 10, 2020
The Phoenix Police Department tweeted that 16th Street was closed between Osborn Road and Indianola Avenue. According to the tweet, no injuries were reported in the crash.
According to the APS outage map, 419 customers were affected. The boundaries of the outage were Campbell Avenue and Thomas Road on the north and south, and 11th and 23rd streets on the west and east.
APS said crews are working on repairs and hope to have power back up by noon.