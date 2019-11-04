TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) -- Police in Douglas are warning people to avoid unnecessary trips across the international border because of reports of gunfire in Agua Prieta.
According to a post on the Douglas Police Department Facebook page on Monday, Nov. 4, the department "received reports of sustained automatic gunfire in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico.”
A news release from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said the gunfire was reported at about 3 a.m.
Sheriff Mark Dannels said deputies are monitoring the situation.
“We are acting on a heightened state of alert being proactive in the event that activity south of the border crosses into our jurisdiction,” Dannels said in the release.
The DPD post said the violence was not a threat to Douglas or Cochise County.