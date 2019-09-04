PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced his selection to replace Chief Justice Bales on the Arizona Supreme Court.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Ducey tweeted that Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery is his pick.
Ducey said Montgomery has dedicated his life to serving our nation and country.
The governor mentioned he was looking for someone who wants to interpret the law and not someone who wants to write the law.
Montgomery has been Maricopa County Attorney since 2010. He graduated from Arizona State University's College of Law.
The announcement comes a day after lawyers representing convicted murderer Jodi Arias filed an ethics complaint against Montgomery. The complaint claims he violated ethics rules by allowing prosecutor Juan Martinez to write a book about the Arias trial.
A statement from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said that Montgomery will soon submit his resignation to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and transition from serving the county to serving the state.
In a statement to all of the employees of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Montgomery said:
“I’ve often said to folks leaving the Office that their departure was bittersweet. Sweet for the new opportunities they were pursuing, but bitter at losing a valued member of our team. Today, it is my own bittersweet moment. Governor Ducey has given me the honor of continuing my public service as the next Justice of the Arizona Supreme Court.
Over the last nine years, there have been too many moments, accomplishments, successes, and innovations for me to be able to recite them all and run the risk of leaving anything out. Let me simply say that I never had a bad day at the Office and I will miss the great men and women (and Victim Support K-9s) of the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.”
After Montgomery resigns as the elected county attorney, Chief Deputy Rachel Mitchell will assume responsibility for the office until the Board of Supervisors appoints an interim county attorney to serve the remainder of Montgomery’s term, which ends in January 2021.
Mitchell has served as a prosecutor with the Office for more than 26 years; initially as a prosecutor and then as a prosecutor in the Sex Crime Bureau.
In 2000, Mitchell was promoted to Sex Crimes Bureau Chief, where she earned a national reputation for her experience and competence. In 2017, Mitchell was promoted to Division Chief overseeing the Family Violence Bureaus, Sex Crimes Bureaus, and the Auto Theft Bureau.
Earlier this year Mitchell was promoted to Chief Deputy, which the Board of Supervisors recently approved, and made her the first female Chief Deputy in the history of the office.
Mitchell gave the following statement:
“I look forward to the future of this Office as we continue our dedication to the people of Maricopa County and work to ensure justice for all victims is at the heart of what we do every day. The legacy left behind by Bill Montgomery and the advances he has made in this Office during nearly a decade of service have helped to make MCAO a national recognized leader in criminal justice and I thank him for his tireless dedication to serving our community.”