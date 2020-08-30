CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler Police responded to a double shooting near Flint Street and Rural Road after 10 p.m. Saturday night.
A 47-year-old year has died from their injuries and another person who is 22-years-old is in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.
Police were unable to speak with the second victim after the shooting to get any information about the suspect. They are hoping to speak to them later in the day Sunday.
No arrests have been made, names or sex of the victims have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.
Police are asking if you have any information or saw anything between 10 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to call them at 480-782-4130.
