CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Chandler Police responded to a double shooting near Flint Street and Rural Road after midnight Sunday morning.
One person has died from their injuries and another person is in critical condition at the hospital, according to police.
Police were unable to speak with the second victim after the shooting to get any information about the suspect.
No arrests have been made, names of the victims have not been released, and the investigation is ongoing. Police expect to have more information later in the day.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.