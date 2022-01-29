MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot and killed inside a home in Mesa early Friday morning.
Mesa police said officers were called to the home northwest of Main Street and Alma School Road around 3 a.m. for shots fired and found a man and a woman who had been shot. Both died at the scene.
There was no information about what led up to the shooting, and police have not yet identified the man and woman. Officials confirmed both deaths are part of an active homicide investigation.