PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley restaurant chain is teaming up with a non-profit for a toy drive that helps children with disabilities and low income families.
All you have to do it drop off your toy at any Mr. Mesquite Taqueria restaurant around the Phoenix-area through December 23rd. When you donate a toy, you can get a free taco in exchange.
Academic Opportunity of Arizona, a local non-profit, will help distribute the toys to three Valley schools: one school located in a low income area and two schools that serve kids with disabilities.
"Everything that has been going around with the coronavirus and not only that just in general, I feel like it's time for us to give back," said Ahmad Alatrash, co-owner of Mr. Mesquite Taqueria. Ahmad was inspired to help because he has a cousin who is disabled.
"Growing up around him and seeing him and his friends. It kind of touches your heart. It makes you want to help, put you hand out and reach it and really help them," said Alatrash.
"Everybody wants an opportunity and looking for a way to contribute and who doesn't like free tacos?" said Chad Bays, CEO of Academic Opportunity of Arizona. He said they picked the schools they did is because they don't have a lot of support compared to others schools.
If you are interested in donating a toy, here is a list of toys they still need. If you would like more information on Academic Opportunity of Arizona and how you can help