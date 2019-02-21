FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- With this crazy snowfall in the high country this week, many folks are probably making plans to head up north soon to play in the snow.
But officials are asking people to plan ahead to make sure not to leave anything behind.
And by “anything,” we mean trash.
On Flagstaff.com, a warning states: "CLEAN UP YOUR TRASH AND DO NOT LEAVE BROKEN SLEDS AND GARBAGE IN THE FOREST!!"
The site also cautions that: "EVERYTHING that you bring should be brought back with you. Please do the same if your sled meets an unfortunate end against a tree or rock!"
After one recent storm, folks visiting the Oak Hill Snow Play Area in the Kaibab National Forest apparently forgot the “pack it in, pack it out” and “leave no trace” rules, leaving behind a huge mess.
U.S. Forest Service employees said they filled numerous vehicles with thousands of pounds of trash left by visitors.
Trash included used and broken sleds, deflated snow tubes and food waste.
“We need your help in keeping the National Forest clean for other users,” said Kaibab National Forest officials.
“It’s not fair for visitors who come to enjoy this beautiful area to have to see or clean up someone else’s trash,” said one Flagstaff district ranger.
Pack it in, pack it out; leave no trace
Bottom line: If it goes with you, it leaves with you. It's just that simple.
With that in mind, whatever you take with you to your snow play area of choice, make sure it’s in your vehicle when you leave. That includes broken sleds and any trash you might have generated during your visit.
