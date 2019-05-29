PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone pretty much knows you shouldn't park in a disabled parking spot unless you have a valid disabled parking placard. However, with little disregard for the law, drivers do it every day.
What many drivers may not be aware of, are disabled access ramps or disabled hash marks.
Disabled hash marks are always right next to the disabled parking spot, and can be painted yellow of blue. Drivers are never permitted to park in or around the disabled access ramps. Not even for a few seconds.
Nevertheless, I was out with the Phoenix Police Department Volunteer Placard Patrol looking for cars illegally parked in disabled hash marks, which comes with a $269 fine in Phoenix.
For more information on the rules and regulations about disabled parking, access ramps and hash marks, go here.
