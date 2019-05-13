GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- At Gilbert's Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, when visitors enter they are greeted by a sign that lists all things forbidden.
Among these prohibited things is entering wastewater basins. Even when they are dry, it is still not allowed.
Another sign reads no littering, leaving trash or dog waste.
[WATCH: Visitors of Gilbert preserve get caught misbehaving]
Including the sign that says no entering the wastewater basins, many of these signs are ignored.
The preserve is a beautiful place with no shortage of wildlife.
There also lacks a shortage of "Coke" bushes because visitors toss their soda cans in the bushes instead of the trash cans.
In addition to leftover bait packages, there are dog feces everywhere because some people refuse to clean up after their dogs. Some don't even clean up after their horses.
I spent time in Gilbert Water Ranch, and it wasn't difficult for me to find people misbehaving inside the preserve, including one man who refused to admit his daughter stated on camera that she does not read signs.
(3) comments
Out law dogs and pop cans. They can do it at arenas so they can here.
One of my favorite segments, thank you sir!
There also lacks a shortage of "Coke" bushes because visitors toss their soda cans in the bushes instead of the trash cans. What tangled web of words is this it is? Coke bushes lack a shortage. As the fake Deepak Chopra quote generator algorithm opined: "Culture shapes visible truth", and it seems, "Coke" bushes.
