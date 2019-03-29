PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There's an $11,000 reward on the table help catch the crook who stole dozens of priceless autographed baseballs from Scottsdale's iconic steakhouse, Don and Charlie's.
Owner Don Carson talked about the break-in and theft, which happened early Wednesday morning, for the first time Friday.
He showed reporters the empty trophy case from which the 33 Hall of Fame autographed baseballs were taken.
Carson had collected the baseballs and the signatures over the past four decades.
“Everybody doesn’t get to see a Babe Ruth ball from 1 foot away, so this has brought a lot of happiness to the Valley and to the world,” Carson said.
The stolen baseballs are estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Among the signatures were Fergie Jenkins, Babe Ruth, Joe Dimaggio, and Ernie Banks.
“The balls do represent my life," said Carson. "Of the 33 balls, 19 of the gentlemen are dead, so it's not like I can call Enos Slaughter or Willie McCovey, who just passed away a couple [of] weeks ago.”
Carson said that each ball that was stolen has a special story of how it was signed by a ballplayer -- either in his restaurant or at a game.
Silent Witness was already offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the thief.
Now Carson is putting up an additional $10,000 of his own money in the hope of getting his baseballs back.
“It's not the most tragic thing that has happened in the world in last 36 hours, but it is important to me," Carson said. "I’d like to have my stuff come home."
Memorabilia collectors across the country have been asked to be on the lookout for any of the stolen baseballs being sold at sports card shows or on eBay.
If anyone knows anything about the crime, please contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Don and Charlie's, a popular Scottsdale landmark for 31 years, had previously announced it would be closing for good on April 10.
