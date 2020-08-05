Watch 3TV News at 6:
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A man who was wanted on domestic violence charges led Peoria police on a chase on Wednesday and shot at officers while on the freeway.
Investigators said the man was found in the parking lot but they didn't say where. When officers tried to arrest him, he got into his vehicle and then pointed a gun at officers. He then drove off and police followed.
The man went south on Interstate 17 and then west on Interstate 10. He then got onto the Loop 202. Sometime while on the three freeways, police said the man fired his gun at officers. He got off the Loop 202 at Lower Buckeye Road and then went to the parking lot of the QT at 67th Avenue and Buckeye Road. Police said they used a K-9 officer to take him into custody. The suspect was then driven to the hospital. His name was not released. No officers were hurt.