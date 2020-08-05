PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Family is learning more information about the man who led Peoria police on a chase and shot at officers while on the freeway on Wednesday.
The man has been identified as 37-year-old Bryan Lamb. Investigators were tracking Lamb through his cellphone which helped locate him at a hotel along Black Canyon Highway in Phoenix around 3:40 p.m.
About an hour later, officers initiated a pursuit to attempt to stop Lamb. Lamb failed to stop for officers and continued to drive southbound on Interstate 17 from Bell Road.
According to police, the officers saw Lamb raise a weapon and they heard a gunshot as he got on the highway.
Lamb continued to drive along Interstate 17 with marked and unmarked officers attempted to pull him over. According to court records, the pursuit reached 90 miles per hour at one point.
Around 4:37 p.m., three separate officers allegedly saw Lamb point a gun at the back window of his car at officers.
Phoenix police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety assisted with the pursuit and around 4:40 p.m., Lamb headed westbound on Interstate 10 when officers reported that he was firing his gun out the front passenger window.
Lamb drove onto the Loop 202 near Lower Buckeye Road and headed west. He turned on 67th Avenue and pulled into a convenience store.
Phoenix police found Lamb in his car and he refused to comply with officers. At about 4:55 p.m., a K-9 dog was used to remove Lamb from the car and take him into custody.
Lamb told officers he threw the gun out of his car near Camelback and Indian School roads off interstate 17. Phoenix police officers were able to locate the gun near interstate 17 and interstate 10.
The suspect was taken to Banner Estrella Hospital for treatment for his injuries and then taken to the Peoria Police Department. His car was also towed as evidence.
No officers were injured.
Lamb was booked into jail on stalking, endangerment, unlawful flight, weapon possession and discharging a firearm in city limits charges.
Lamb also has a prior felony conviction for stalking a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer according to court records.
Suspect Arrested after Firing Shots During Pursuit on Wednesday afternoon, 37-year-old Bryan Lamb was arrested on multiple charges. No officers or citizens were injured, and no officers fired any shots. For more info: https://t.co/GzvEA0QreZ #PeoriaPDAZ #Peoriapoliceaz #Peoriaaz pic.twitter.com/tyFHy1i88A— Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaPoliceAZ) August 6, 2020