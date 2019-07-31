PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after shooting his wife then turning the gun on himself.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, the couple had an argument at their home near 19th Avenue and Happy Valley Road Tuesday night.
Cox said the 48-year-old woman tried to leave during the argument and that's when the man, 55-year-old William Baker, shot her in the back.
Baker then turned the gun on himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
